EU ministers plan to adopt sanctions against Iran

The foreign ministers of the EU countries, who are meeting on October 17 in Luxembourg, intend to adopt a package of sanctions against Iran in connection with the violation of human rights and will consider the evidence regarding the involvement of Iran in the supply of weapons to Russia.

This was reported by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

At the same time, the ministers will decide on allocating the next tranche of European military aid to Ukraine and on deploying a training mission for the Armed Forces.

"The first issue on the agenda will be Ukraine. We have seen bad news - this morning Russia attacked Kyiv, the city center, with drones. We will discuss the situation in Ukraine and take certain measures...The most important decisions will be related to the new, sixth, tranche of military aid for Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and the use of the training mission. This is the last stage of our discussion. I hope that in the end, everyone will agree with this," Borrell said.

Responding to journalists' questions about the EU's reaction to Iran's supply of drones to Russia to carry out attacks on Ukraine, the high representative of the EU noted that the ministers will today consider the evidence of such involvement and consider possible measures.

"It will be discussed. We will look at concrete evidence of Iranian involvement, which Iran itself strongly denies. So let's see what the information is. Kuleba will participate in the meeting. But the sanctions against Iran, which I hope the ministers will adopt today, are aimed at supporting the brave women in Iran, will be adopted in response to the repression against the demonstrators," Borrell said.

