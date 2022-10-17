ENG
Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Colonel Babaev of Russian army

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the commander of the special purpose unit "Rus" Fedor Babaev.

This was reported by an officer of the Armed Forces, blogger Anatolii Shtefan, Censor.NET informs.

"Commander of the 41st special forces unit (separate special purpose unit. - Ed.) "Rus" Colonel Babaev Fedir "Edelweiss" has been successfully demobilized," the message reads.

