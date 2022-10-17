"Ukroboronprom" reported completion of development of new weapons. PHOTO

State concern "Ukroboronprom" announced the completion of the development of new weapons.

"The range is 1,000 km, the weight of the warhead is 75 kg. We are finalizing the development.

Today, Kyiv was once again attacked by "Geran-2" attack drones, known as "Shahed-136". Most of the enemy UAVs were successfully destroyed. Unfortunately, not all.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are winning on the battlefield, and therefore attacks by aerial "mopeds" are nothing but the agony of the Russian Federation. Intimidation, and terror of civilian civilians are their vile methods.

Ukroboronprom has been operating in heightened mode since the full-scale invasion. We practically do not tell you anything (it is necessary, believe me), but this "nothing" works successfully on the battlefield, and some other "nothing" repeatedly passes successful tests," the message reads.

