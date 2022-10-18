Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,850 people, 1,276 UAVs, 2,548 tanks, 1,622 artillery systems, 5,219 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 18, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 65,850.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 18/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 65,850 (+530) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2548 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5219 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 1622 (+23) units,

MRLS – 372 (+6) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 188 (+1) units,

aircraft – 268 (+0) units,

helicopters – 242 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1276 (+35),

cruise missiles ‒ 318 (+2),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3985 (+16) units,

special equipment ‒ 144 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message states.