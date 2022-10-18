Parliament of Estonia declared Russia terrorist regime

The Parliament of Estonia on Tuesday adopted a statement in which it condemned the annexation of the territories of Ukraine and declared Russia a terrorist regime.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Supporting the appeal of the Parliament of Ukraine to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia. - Ed.) declares Russia a terrorist regime, and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must oppose together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations." , the statement says.

Riigikogu strongly condemns the military actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of territories and declares that Estonia will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggression and fictitious "referendums".

"Breaking the law can never create a law. Putin's regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the greatest threat to the world, both in Europe and around the world," the document emphasizes.

Riigikogu supports the investigations initiated by the International Court of Justice of the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to reveal crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, and considers it necessary to bring to justice those guilty of crimes of aggression in an international special tribunal.

In the statement, the Riigikogu also condemns the use of armed groups created with the support of the Russian authorities, such as the "Wagner group", in aggression and considers it necessary to declare the armed forces of the so-called "LDPR" as well as the private military company "Wagner" as terrorist organizations.

The Riigikogu supports the demand to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and calls on the EU member states to be united in the application of additional economic sanctions and sanctions against private individuals against the Russian Federation and its ally Belarus, as well as to monitor the strict observance of already imposed sanctions.

The Riigikogu calls on EU and NATO member states to resolutely increase military aid to Ukraine, which is needed to resist Russian aggression and restore Ukraine's sovereignty on its territory within its internationally recognized borders. The statement also talks about the need to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support the country in the period of post-war recovery.