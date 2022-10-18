Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Iran, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba initiated the break in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Iran.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Taking into account the numerous destructions caused by Iranian drones to the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the deaths and sufferings caused to our people, as well as in connection with the reports about the possible continuation of Iran's supply of weapons to Russia, I am submitting to the president a proposal to break diplomatic relations with Iran", - he noted.

Until now, Ukraine has never taken an anti-Iranian position.

"But after Iran became a participant in the crime of aggression, today we will take a very clear and honest position. If Iran stops supplying Russia with weapons, we will talk about restoring relations," the minister added.

Kuleba also called on Europe to introduce sanctions against Iran. He made a corresponding statement at a meeting of ministers of the European Union.