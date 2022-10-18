Russians chose Melitopol as logistics center of occupied south, - Fedorov

The Russian military turned the occupied Melitopol into the logistics center of the occupied south of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"Many enemy troops are on the territory of occupied Melitopol. Our residents who remained in the city see a huge number of enemy troops every day, with Dzhanka they delivered S300 missile complexes to Melitopol and Tokmak," Fedorov said.

Enemy convoys of Rosarmy personnel and military equipment pass through Melitopol every day. Also, white trucks carrying Iranian kamikaze drones regularly drive through the city, accompanied by a convoy.

"Over the past 2 weeks, the terror of the local population has intensified: civilians are being taken prisoner en masse. Houses are being searched in the Melitopol district. The captives are being forced to join the "volunteer" battalions," the mayor emphasized.

