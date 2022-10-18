Covert mobilization is taking place in Belarus, - General Staff

Covert mobilization of the Armed Forces continues in Belarus under the guise of training sessions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

"The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its infrastructure and airspace. There remains the threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of the Shahed-136 attack UAV from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Under the guise of training sessions, covert mobilization of the armed forces continues Belarus. According to available information, measures are being taken to train operators of anti-aircraft missile systems and tank crews," the message states.

