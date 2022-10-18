EU agreed on new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, - Jozvyak

The European Union agreed on further sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

This was reported on Twitter by Rikard Jozvyak, the correspondent of Radio Liberty in Brussels, Censor.NET informs.

"It seems that the EU has reached a common consensus on further sanctions against Russia (although not on energy) and Belarus," he said.

According to Jozwiak, work on sanctions is expected to be accelerated in the coming days.

Read more: Drones attacking Kyiv, launched from territory of Belarus - Air Force