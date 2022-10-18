ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4660 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia
5 225 6

EU agreed on new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, - Jozvyak

лукашенко,путін

The European Union agreed on further sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

This was reported on Twitter by Rikard Jozvyak, the correspondent of Radio Liberty in Brussels, Censor.NET informs.

"It seems that the EU has reached a common consensus on further sanctions against Russia (although not on energy) and Belarus," he said.

According to Jozwiak, work on sanctions is expected to be accelerated in the coming days.

Read more: Drones attacking Kyiv, launched from territory of Belarus - Air Force

Author: 

Belarus (771) Russia (11653) sanctions (1912) European Union (2709) Jozwiak (41)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 