5 225 6
EU agreed on new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, - Jozvyak
The European Union agreed on further sanctions against Russia and Belarus.
This was reported on Twitter by Rikard Jozvyak, the correspondent of Radio Liberty in Brussels, Censor.NET informs.
"It seems that the EU has reached a common consensus on further sanctions against Russia (although not on energy) and Belarus," he said.
According to Jozwiak, work on sanctions is expected to be accelerated in the coming days.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password