There will be "difficult decisions" - head of Russian terrorist forces Surovikin on Kherson region situation

Russian general who led invaders army on Ukrainian territory admitted that situation near Kherson is "difficult".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the words of the Russian general are quoted by Russian media.

"Difficult decisions are not ruled out," said Surovikin, commander of the joint group of Russian troops in the area of the "special operation".

He also added: "There is evidence of the possibility that Kyiv may use prohibited methods of warfare in the Kherson region, preparing a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam."

