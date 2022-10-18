Zelensky: German IRIS-T is a really effective air defense system
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky praised new German anti-missile system IRIS-T.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address.
"I thank all partners who help us with air and missile defense. For example, the German IRIS-T has shown itself very well. This is a really effective system. We are working with partners to give even more protection to the Ukrainian sky," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password