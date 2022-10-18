Zelensky: German IRIS-T is a really effective air defense system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky praised new German anti-missile system IRIS-T.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address.

"I thank all partners who help us with air and missile defense. For example, the German IRIS-T has shown itself very well. This is a really effective system. We are working with partners to give even more protection to the Ukrainian sky," he said.

