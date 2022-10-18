Ukraine joined Convention on Extradition

Verkhovna Rada ratified Convention on Extradition.

305 MPs voted for the corresponding law "On Ukraine's accession to the Convention on Extradition" (№0158), informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

Thus, the ratification of the document will allow Ukraine to become a state party to the Convention on Extradition, will create legal grounds for cooperation with the competent authorities of the participating states on extradition for the purpose of prosecution or execution of a sentence of persons who, trying to evade responsibility for crimes, are hiding within one of the participating states.

The States Parties to the Convention are the Argentine Republic, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Ecuador, the Republic of El Salvador, the Republic of Guatemala, the Republic of Honduras, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the United Mexican States, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of Panama and the United States of America.

According to the text of the document, in particular, it establishes the obligation of the States Parties to the Convention to extradite persons who may be in their territories and who are accused or convicted, as well as to initiate proceedings against a person in case of refusal to extradite on the grounds of nationality. It is noted that Ukraine will not extradite its citizens to another state.

In addition, it is assumed that Ukraine may refuse to extradite a person if there are reasonable grounds to believe that extradition is contrary to the interests of national security of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, extradition requests will be prepared and received by the Office of the Prosecutor General (during pre-trial investigation) and the Ministry of Justice (during trial or execution of a sentence).

The Convention enters into force for each of the signatory states thirty days after the date of deposit of the respective instrument of ratification.

As reported, the Convention on Extradition was concluded in Montevideo, Republic of Uruguay, on 26 December 1933.