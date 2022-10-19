Israeli Defense Minister Hantz: "We do not sell weapons to Ukraine"

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said that his country is not supplying Ukraine with weapons, despite Russian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, and that it will continue to do so.

"I want to make it clear that we do not sell weapons to Ukraine. I am the Minister of Defense and am responsible for the export of Israeli weapons," he said.

According to Gantz, Israel sends only medical and humanitarian aid - "and it will continue to be so."

It will be recalled that earlier the ex-prime minister and leader of the opposition of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine, arguing that they could fall into the hands of Iran.

