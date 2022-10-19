Greece has started supplying Ukraine with IFV-1, - Kuleba

Greece has started supplying infantry fighting vehicles (IFV-1) to Ukraine.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference following negotiations with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Censor.NET informs.

"I will not hide it, we especially appreciate the weapons that Greece transfers to Ukraine so that we can defend our land. The long-awaited shipment of IFV-1 armored infantry vehicles from Greece to Ukraine must have already begun. They will soon arrive in our army and instantly strengthen the fighting and defense capabilities of our country," he said.

