Results of elections in USA will not affect level of support for Ukraine, - White House

Military and financial support by the United States to Ukraine will continue regardless of the results of the November 8 US congressional elections.

This was announced by the official representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that our support to Ukraine is maximal. The United States has made the largest contribution to financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine. We have already provided Ukraine with military aid worth 17 billion dollars so that it could not only defend itself but also win back some of its territories. And we will continue to move in this direction," Kirby emphasized.

He confirmed US President Joe Biden's position that US troops will not be directly involved in military operations in Ukraine, but noted that "we will provide military support to Ukraine in the volumes it needs for as long as it takes."

Kirby also commented on the statement of the leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, that in case of victory in the elections to the US Parliament, the Republicans can significantly reduce their support for Ukraine.

"The question is not to "write a blank check to Ukraine". The question is whether we should support our partners, providing them with the opportunity to defend themselves. This is not a question of protecting Kyiv or, say, Sloviansk, but a question of the entire European security structure, which has changed significantly over the past eight months. These eight months, both houses of the American Parliament have been united in supporting our efforts, I am confident that we will be able to maintain the support of Ukraine in the Congress in the future," said Kirby.

