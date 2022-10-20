ENG
Zelenskyi will take part in EU summit on October 20

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in EU Summit on Thursday, October 20.

"Tomorrow I will participate in the EU summit - I will appeal to partners", - said President in his video address on Wednesday, informs Censor.NЕТ

"The key topic, of course, is the challenges to our energy sector, Ukrainian and European. We will respond to the terrorist threat," he said.

