Mobilization, annexation and martial law testify to Putin’s desperation, - Blinken

The latest decisions of the Russian president, which led to the failure of mass mobilization in Russia, as well as his declaration of "martial law" in the territories over which he is rapidly losing control, indicate that Putin has fallen into despair.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is another sign that indicates Putin's desperation," the head of the State Department commented on the situation.

Blinken explained that only in the last few weeks, Putin tried to mobilize more forces, and resorted to the so-called "annexation" of Ukrainian territories. "Now he says that he is introducing martial law in places where, as he claims, there are people who want to be part of Russia. This shows his desperation," the US Secretary of State noted.

He emphasized that Putin is resorting to attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine, and indiscriminate bombing of power plants, schools, and hospitals. In this connection, Blinken called Putin's decisions irrational.

The US Secretary of State also answered questions about Russian threats to use nuclear weapons.

"We spoke very clearly to President Putin directly, as well as privately, about the severe consequences that will follow the use of any type of nuclear weapon," the head of American diplomacy noted. At the same time, Blinken noted that he currently sees no reason for the US to change its own nuclear position.