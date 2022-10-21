ENG
NABU conducted searches of deputies of two ministers and adviser of deputy head of PO

NABU conducted searches regarding humanitarian aid from the deputy ministers of agrarian policy and economy, as well as the adviser to the deputy head of the OP.

As reported by Censor.NET, the UP reports this with reference to sources.

"According to the sources, searches are being conducted at the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky, the Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban, and the adviser to the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Olena Symonenko.

Sources report that the searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday as part of an investigation into abuses related to the distribution of humanitarian aid," the statement said.

In turn, NABU agent Yevhen Shevchenko also published such information on his Facebook page.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (561) search (303) humanitarian aid (230) Yevhen Shevchenko (8) stealing (39)
