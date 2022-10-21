Issue with Starlink was resolved directly with Musk, - Reznikov

Ukraine should no longer have problems with servicing Starlink satellite communication terminals. We currently have at least three sources for its funding.

This was stated by Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv contacted Elon Musk directly to find a way out of the payment terminal situation.

Reznikov noted that the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, has started contacting Musk.

"He is responsible for digitization and has a direct connection with Elon Musk. They have personal communication, and Mykhailo assessed the situation very positively during their last discussion on this issue," the minister said.

Read more: Reznikov on results of "Ramstein": Ukraine will soon receive NASAMS air defense system

At the same time, if the issue of money is raised again, as Reznikov explained, Ukraine has at least three sources of funding, namely:

Pentagon;

Europe;

private donors.

"Regardless of funding, Ukraine will continue communication at the technical level with Elon Musk's company," the minister emphasized.