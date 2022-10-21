Iran advises its citizens to leave Ukraine

The authorities of Iran, which supplies Russia with weapons for the war against Ukraine, recommended its citizens not to travel to Ukraine and to leave its territory if they stay there.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

"In connection with the escalation of the military conflict and increasing instability in Ukraine, all citizens of Iran are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to this country. Also, in this announcement, all Iranian citizens living in Ukraine are advised to leave this country in order to preserve their lives and safety," the message reads.

