Belarus has no intention of war with anyone, - Lukashenko

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus does not need any war today.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Belarusian mass media.

"Don't pay attention to this howling. We are not going anywhere today. There is no war today. We don't need it," the Belarusian dictator emphasized.

Lukashenko added that everyone should do their own thing "if we want there to be no war."

