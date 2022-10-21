German Foreign Ministry considers actions of Russian military in Ukraine to be genocide

The German government believes that official Kyiv should insist in international courts that Russia committed genocide during its aggression in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs regarding European Pravda, this was stated by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Member of the Bundestag Tobias Lindner at the conference "International Law Against Genocide" held in Berlin by the Center for Liberal Modernity (LibMod).

"The crimes being committed now should be qualified as genocide, and with such qualification, they should be brought to court. And only then should the court decide whether these are crimes against humanity or genocide," he said.

"The President of Russia has repeatedly denied the existence of Ukraine and Ukrainians," the politician recalled, explaining that it was about genocide.

As an example of a genocidal war episode, he cited the carpet bombing and other destruction of civilians in Mariupol.

"We know that many people were killed in Mariupol, and those who remained have no electricity, no food, no water. How can we evaluate this crime?" he explained.

Lindner also considers the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia an episode of genocide.

"We are talking about the abduction of Ukrainian children, when they were placed in families with Russian parents for so-called adoption," the state minister explained.

Tobias Lindner emphasized that Germany "knows very well what genocide is" because it has a similar sad page in its history. He also added that the punishment of the leaders of the Russian Federation for this crime is very important so that such a crime does not happen again - just as Germany and the leaders of the Third Reich were punished.

"The Nuremberg Tribunal was a gift that helped our country. 22 Nazis were found guilty," he added.