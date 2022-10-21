There are no problems with mobilization in Ukraine, - Danilov

There are no problems with the mobilization of conscripts in Ukraine.

Про це заявив секретар РНБО України Олексій Данілов, інформує Цензор.НЕТ.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET informs.

Danilov informed that "mobilization is going according to plan," and now its third wave is underway.

Commenting on the likely need to increase the number of mobilized personnel, the Secretary of the National Security Council clarified that this issue is regularly considered at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting.

"Every time they report on the number of soldiers whom we have invited to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prepare for the defense of our country. There are no problems, and if there is a need for additional mobilization, I am sure there will be no problems," Danilov assured.

