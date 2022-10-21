Zelensky met with US congressmen. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with members of the US House of Representatives Mike Turner, James Himes and Eric Swalwell.

The head of state emphasized that the congressmen's visit to Ukraine is essential today, when Russia has intensified its terror against peaceful cities and civil infrastructure, striking with missiles and Iranian drones, reports the OP press service, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a bold step on your part, which shows strong bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine, and confirms that the United States is our strategic partner," the President noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed members of the House of Representatives about the situation on the front lines and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He praised the support of Congress, the President of the United States, his administration and the entire American people. At the same time, the Head of State called for increasing aid to bring peace closer.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of transferring air defense systems to our country in the necessary quantity to create an air shield over our country, which should protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure facilities. Such systems would become an important element of security guarantees for our state.

During the meeting, the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and security guarantees for our state were discussed. The parties agreed on the inadmissibility of nuclear blackmail by the Russian leadership.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, which is of particular importance in view of the terrorist attacks carried out by Russia in recent weeks on the civilian population and civilian objects in our country. The president separately noted that the world should recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of proper preparation of Ukraine for winter and the need for prompt restoration of the destroyed energy infrastructure. It was hoped that the United States would take an active part in reconstructing our state.

Members of the House of Representatives assured the President of the unwavering support of Ukraine from the United States. They emphasized the importance of restoring the territorial integrity of our state.

Separately, the results of the July visit of the first lady of Ukraine to the USA and her speech in Congress were positively noted, contributing to the spread of information about the crimes of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.