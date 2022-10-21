Ukraine does not have anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense against Iran’s ballistic missiles - Air Force

Ukraine has no means of countering Iranian ballistic missiles, which may appear in the arsenal of the Russian army, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on this.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this at a briefing on October 21, reports Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

"Unfortunately, there is information that Russia will strengthen itself through ballistics. I want to note that, as our MLRS experts say, the best defense against ballistic missiles is to destroy them where they stand or on the way. It is necessary to hide because an aeroballistic missile flies from above and falls at a tremendous speed," Ignat said.

He emphasized that Ukraine currently has no means of anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense to counteract this weapon, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are looking for methods.

"Iran is likely to supply [ballistic missiles] unless there is some mechanism in the world to stop those supplies," an Air Force spokesman said.

From the "positive," Ignat singled out the fact that such supplies indicate a shortage of ballistic missiles in the Russian army. Missiles of this type - "Iskander-M" - are located in the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation and on the territory of Belarus.

"Ballistic weapons are not something new for us, they constantly strike with these missiles, and the fact that they are already in short supply in Russia is good news. We would not ask Iran for that," Ignat said, stressing that Iranian missiles significantly lose to Russia in terms of technical characteristics.