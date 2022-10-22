ENG
Explosions rang out in Khmelnytsk region

Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region during the air raid.

This was reported by the head of Khmelnytsk RMA, Serhii Gamaliy, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytsky region. Take care! Stay in shelters!", the message reads.

