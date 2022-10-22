Explosions rang out in Khmelnytsk region
Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region during the air raid.
This was reported by the head of Khmelnytsk RMA, Serhii Gamaliy, Censor.NET informs.
"Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytsky region. Take care! Stay in shelters!", the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password