Explosions rang out in Kirovohrad region
Russian missiles hit energy facilities in the Kropyvnytsky and Golovanivsky districts.
This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andrii Rajkovich, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy launched rocket attacks on important energy facilities in the Kropyvnytsky and Golovanivsky districts.
I appeal to all enterprises, especially to the owners of large trade facilities, chains, and public catering establishments, and ask all residents of the region to significantly reduce electricity consumption," the message reads.
The head of the RMA reported that there is already a power outage in the region and about possible interruptions in the supply of electricity.
