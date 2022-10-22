There should not bу direct conflict between Russia and NATO, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against rash steps during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to DW.

According to Scholz, the war in Ukraine should not turn into a world war, but such a danger should not be completely dismissed. "There should not be a direct conflict between Russia and NATO," Scholz emphasized in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

He noted that Germany provides the largest financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine after the United States.

We will remind, commenting on the results of the two-day EU summit in Brussels, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz stated that Europe continues to be united in its support for Ukraine. He emphasized that the summit testified that Europe remains united and determined to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense - politically, humanitarian, financially, as well as with weapons.

A priority for Ukraine amid the horrific attacks on critical infrastructure, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European leaders, is air defense to protect the residents of Kyiv, Odesa, and many other cities and places from attacks by Russian aircraft and drones.