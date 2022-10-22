ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7652 visitors online
News
4 336 12

AFU shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson region, - OC "South"

вертоліт,ка52

The occupiers’ helicopter was shot down in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

"On October 22, around 12:00 p.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "South" shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers," the message reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 67,070 people, 1,341 UAVs, 2,579 tanks, 1,653 artillery systems, 5,266 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

elimination (4960) helicopter_ (273) Khersonska region (2043)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 