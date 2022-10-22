AFU shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson region, - OC "South"
The occupiers’ helicopter was shot down in southern Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".
"On October 22, around 12:00 p.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "South" shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers," the message reads.
