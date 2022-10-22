Use of nuclear weapons by Russia will be "act of enmity against humanity", - Prime Minister of Japan Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Russia’s use of nuclear weapons would be viewed as "an act of enmity against humanity."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to AFP.

"The behavior of Russia, which threatens to use nuclear weapons, is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and is completely unacceptable," Kishida said during a speech in Australia.

He emphasized that the 77-years of non-use of nuclear weapons "must not be terminated."

"If nuclear weapons are ever used, it will be an act of enmity against humanity... The international community will never allow such an act," he said.

