Iran may send additional drones to Russia, - Blinken

Iran may be sending additional kamikaze drones to Russia to help its low-tech forces strike targets in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, writes Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We believe that Russia has received dozens of these UAVs from Iran, and there may be more in development," Blinken said.

Blinken said the US is working to counter Iran's efforts and strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel attacks.

"We prevent the illicit trade in arms, including UAVs, wherever we can see, find and deter them. We continue to strengthen the defenses of our partners, including in Ukraine, against the use of UAVs or any other weapons systems they may engage in Iran," Blinken said.