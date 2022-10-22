Relatives of prisoners of war held action in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An action regarding the exchange of prisoners was held under the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Mykhailivskyi Maidan in Kyiv.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

The participants called for pressure on Russia to implement the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as well as to promote the exchange of all for all.





"We demand justice. Return all the prisoners. They fought for our lives, we are fighting for their freedom," people emphasized on Mykhailivskyi Maidan.



Photo and video: Oleh Bogachuk

We will remind you that the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, adopted in 1949, is an international treaty that enshrines in international law norms regarding humane treatment during war. The state holding the prisoner of war is obliged to comply with the provisions of the document. The convention provides for the mandatory humane treatment of prisoners of war, their internment (transfer) to special camps that have proper conditions of detention and are located in safe places.

According to the document, repatriation (return to the country of origin) of prisoners of war takes place after the end of the war. Previously, the following are subject to repatriation: incurably wounded and sick, whose mental or physical fitness appears to have significantly deteriorated; wounded and sick who, in the opinion of doctors, are not likely to recover within a year, whose condition requires care and whose mental or physical fitness appears to have significantly deteriorated; wounded and sick who have recovered but whose mental or physical fitness appears to have been significantly impaired for a long time.