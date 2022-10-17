ENG
Women released from captivity by exchange. PHOTOS

On October 17, 108 women were released from captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange.

The correspondent photos were posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Watch more: Ukraine returned 108 women from captivity, including 37 evacuees from "Azovstal". VIDEO

Read more: A military medic from Azovstal, who was separated from her child by Russians during an evacuation, was released from captivity

According to the Prosecutor's Office, among those released from captivity are 37 evacuees from Azovstal, 11 officers, 85 privates and sergeants. 35 female defenders from the Armed Forces, 32 from the Navy, 12 from the TRD, 8 from the NGU, including 2 from "Azov", 5 from the SST, 4 from the BGSU and 12 civilians.

