Women released from captivity by exchange. PHOTOS

On October 17, 108 women were released from captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, among those released from captivity are 37 evacuees from Azovstal, 11 officers, 85 privates and sergeants. 35 female defenders from the Armed Forces, 32 from the Navy, 12 from the TRD, 8 from the NGU, including 2 from "Azov", 5 from the SST, 4 from the BGSU and 12 civilians.