A military medic from Azovstal, who was separated from her child by Russians during an evacuation, was released from captivity
Victoria Obidina, a nurse who was separated from her four-year-old daughter Alisa by Russians during evacuation from Azovstal, was released today as part of exchange.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported from the site by a correspondent of Ukrinform.
As reported, on May 7 this year, the evacuation of civilians - women, children and the elderly - who were in the shelters of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol was completed.
During the last evacuation, the occupants, who carried out the so-called filtration measures in Mangush, separated a woman-medic and her 4-year-old daughter Alisa. The mother remained in the filtration camp on the territory of the "DNR", and the girl from Zaporizhzhia was later reunited with her relatives.
On Monday, October 17, Ukraine released 108 women from Russian captivity.
