A military medic from Azovstal, who was separated from her child by Russians during an evacuation, was released from captivity

Victoria Obidina, a nurse who was separated from her four-year-old daughter Alisa by Russians during evacuation from Azovstal, was released today as part of exchange.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported from the site by a correspondent of Ukrinform.

As reported, on May 7 this year, the evacuation of civilians - women, children and the elderly - who were in the shelters of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol was completed.

During the last evacuation, the occupants, who carried out the so-called filtration measures in Mangush, separated a woman-medic and her 4-year-old daughter Alisa. The mother remained in the filtration camp on the territory of the "DNR", and the girl from Zaporizhzhia was later reunited with her relatives.

Read more: Marine Dianov on torture in Russian captivity: "They were treated like animals. They beat, used electric shockers and stuck needles under their nails"

On Monday, October 17, Ukraine released 108 women from Russian captivity.