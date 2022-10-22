Russian occupants seize houses in Novooleksiyivka, Kherson region, - Çubarov

In Novooleksiyivka, Henichesk district, Kherson region, Russian invaders are seizing houses of village residents who evacuated to Ukraine-controlled territories.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis Refat Çubarov.

"In the village of Novooleksiyivka, Henichesk district, Kherson region, Russian punishers are seizing the houses of the villagers who evacuated to the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. In the houses, where the warmth of the life of the rightful owners has not yet cooled down, the Rashists arrange barracks, cutting down gardens and vineyards that have been cultivated for decades. In recent days, Russian servicemen stationed in Novooleksiyivka have been reinforced with "mobs", who are depressed from fear and drunkenness," said Çubarov.

Read more: Russians are draining water from Kakhovka Reservoir allegedly to reduce scale of damages in event of destruction of HPP dam