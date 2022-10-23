SSU confirms detention of "Motor Sich" president Bohuslaev on suspicion of working for Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The SSU detained the president of the industrial giant "Motor Sich" on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, employees of the SSU detained the president of JSC "Motor Sich" and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this enterprise.

They were charged with two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity)

Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state)

"The arrest took place within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal supply by Motor Sich of military goods for Russian attack aircraft. According to the investigation materials, the management of the plant located in Zaporizhzhia was involved in the embezzlement. The officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is close to the Kremlin, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian Armed Forces," the SSU informs.

Criminals have established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.

The occupiers used the obtained products for the production and repair of Russian attack helicopters of the type:

Mi-8AMTSh-VN "Sapsan"

KA-52 "Alligator"

Mi-28N "Night Hunter"

















It was established that the invaders massively used the relevant models of army aviation for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is confirmed by numerous facts of the destruction of these enemy combat helicopters by our defenders.

"To circumvent the established restrictions on trade with the Russian Federation, the organizers of the scheme used controlled commercial structures in three countries of the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia. It was these companies that sent "orders" to the Ukrainian manufacturer allegedly for the needs of a foreign party. However, after receiving the military products, the "intermediaries" transported them to Russia. The enemy also used its foreign accomplices to repair and service its own aircraft using Ukrainian spare parts," the SSU added.

Read more: Chairman of "Motor Sich" board Boguslaev was detained in Zaporizhzhia. He is suspected of high treason and is being taken to Kyiv

In the course of the investigation, the employees of the Security Service identified all the organizers of the riots, documented their criminal actions, and are conducting comprehensive measures to bring the culprits to justice.

Measures to expose and block offenses were carried out by employees of the Counterintelligence Department and the Main Investigative Department of the SSU under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.