Wife of mobilized Russian man said that after one-day training, man ended up near Kreminna: There is no supply, they walk 6 km for food

Tetyana Dotsenko, the wife of a man mobilized from Lipetsk, told the media that her 45-year-old husband was sent to the front line near Kreminna, Luhansk region, after one day of training.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Mediazon".

As noted, the 45-year-old private was served with a summons on September 22, after which he was taken to the Belgorod region. He was sent to the front after one day of training without a medical commission. Initially, the private ended up in Lyman, where he "miraculously survived", says Dotsenko. Now he is staying with Kreminna.

"Somewhere in the forest, they are on the front line, where it is hell. There is no supply, they walk six kilometers to get food and water, on foot. No one comes there - no volunteers, no one, because they are afraid. They constantly bombard both during the day and at night," says Tetyana, who managed to call her husband yesterday.

"He asks me - for how long were the mobilized sent? When will they be replaced? In three months or until the end of the war? He says it's impossible to survive there. I'm just terrified. How can I help him? There are a lot of wounded and killed. They ship them every day. They go it rains constantly. When they ran from Lyman, they left everything they were given, there is no medicine, no warm clothes. They sleep on the ground, mine is in rubber boots, their feet freeze especially, it is very cold at night," she says.

Dotsenko also said that she talked with the relatives of other people mobilized on September 22 - none of them signed a contract, so, she fears, "there will be no payments to these guys."