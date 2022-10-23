Reznikov about Kremlin’s "dirty bomb" hoax: Thief’s hat is burning

Lies about a "dirty bomb" that Ukraine is allegedly going to use is a manifestation of Kremlin’s habit of accusing its victims of aggression of their own crime in advance.

It was reported in Facebook by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Dirty" nuclear blackmail is a reason for tough preventive steps.

"Thief's hat is burning". Today the Russian Federation at the high international level provided an official illustration for this proverb.

The lie about the "dirty bomb" that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to use is an element of the usual Kremlin tactics. When Russian criminals try to preventively accuse the victim of aggression of their crime.

This has happened repeatedly since 2014. After February 24, Russia openly threatens to use nuclear weapons. In spring, it deliberately provoked a disaster at the Chornobyl NPP, and now it is blackmailing the world with a disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Its missiles pose a danger to other nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Unlike Moscow, Ukraine has always been extremely responsible in nuclear safety issues. Our nuclear facilities are still open for the IAEA. It is elementary to make sure that Russian statements are nonsense.

The best response to the Russian accusations should be decisive steps to increase pressure on the criminal terrorist regime in Moscow, as well as active assistance to Ukraine with the means that will allow us to quickly clean our land from the plague. So that no one would even think of committing a nuclear crime in Europe.

Not as a minister, but as a citizen I will note the following. The attitude to the land in Ukraine has always been special. Today, judging by the reaction of our soldiers and all our people, I see how sincerely they strive to liberate the Ukrainian land from Russian dirt. From shells, remnants of equipment, garbage left by Russian troops. It is not even a military need - it is a mental need.

Therefore, even theoretically, it is not even possible to imagine that Ukraine is able to implement something that can cause long-term contamination of our land. This is nonsense.

I am grateful to our partners who adequately perceive this dangerous Russian chatter", Reznikov said.