NACB has declared ex-head of National Bank Shevchenko wanted

In addition to him, two more employees of Ukrgasbank - Deputy Chairman of the Board Denys Chernyshov and Deputy Director of the Department for Work with Corporate VIP Clients Olena Khmelenko - have been declared wanted.

As Censor.NET informs, NACB reported this on Facebook.

As noted, NACB is looking for three officials of JSC "Ukrgasbank" involved in the embezzlement of over UAH 200 million.

We are talking about the ex-chairman of the board of "Ukrgasbank", one of the deputies of "Ukrgasbank" and the deputy director of the department for work with corporate VIP clients of this state institution.

They were informed about the suspicion at the beginning of October, but in a special order, because the whereabouts of these persons were unknown. Since then, the suspects have ignored calls to the investigator, which is why they have declared wanted (https://cutt.ly/aNr0xc5).

