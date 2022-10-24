Sunak becomes new Prime Minister of Great Britain

The 42-year-old politician of Indian origin Rishi Sunak will replace Liz Truss as the Prime Minister of Great Britain. This became evident on October 24, when the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordont, gave up the fight for the position of the head of the Conservative Party and the head of the government.

This was reported by the BBC, reported by Censor.NET.

"I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to everyone from all parts of our party who supported me. We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much more to come work," Mordont wrote on social media and added that "Rishi has my full support."

"I can confirm that we have received one nomination that meets the criteria. Accordingly, Rishi Sunaka has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party," said Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Sunak was the only candidate who managed to collect the 100 votes necessary to participate in the election of the new leader of the Conservatives. Thus, Rishi Sunak will automatically become the new Prime Minister.

A formal announcement of Rishi Sunak's induction is expected to be made tomorrow, October 25.

Meanwhile, Sunak appeared before MPs as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Liz Truss also congratulated him on his victory.