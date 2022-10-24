Court arrested Bohuslaev for 60 days, - SSU

At the request of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Shevchenkivsky District Court chose a preventive measure for the president of "Motor Sich" in the form of detention.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

At the request of the SSU, the court took the president of Motor Sich into custody

During the next 60 days, while SSU investigators conduct a pre-trial investigation, he will not be able to leave the detention center.

In addition to the president of Motor Sich, a similar preventive measure was chosen for the head of one of the departments of this enterprise, who was also detained by the SSU.

We would like to remind that both persons involved were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity); Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state)".

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

According to Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SSU had been listening to Bohuslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schem" journalists established that Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.