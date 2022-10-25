Peskov: Russia is open to all contacts, it is Ukraine that does not want to negotiate

Russia is allegedly ready to talk with the US, other countries, and the Pope in order to find "possible solutions" to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin sees the main obstacle to this as the reluctance to negotiate with Ukraine itself.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Dmytro Peskov.

"We are ready to discuss all this with the Americans, with the French, and with the pontiff. I repeat once again, Russia is open to all contacts. But we have to proceed from the fact that Ukraine has codified the non-continuation of negotiations," he said, commenting on the proposal of the French president Emmanuel Macron, who asked the Pope for efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

In addition, Peskov once again accused Ukraine of unwillingness to negotiate with Russia.

"But on the other hand, this statement does not say anything about the fact that someone should call the president (of Ukraine, Volodymyr, - ed.) Zelensky and deal with the legal framework, which from now on prohibits any negotiations with the Russian side," he added - If this is all in line with efforts to find possible solutions, then it can be evaluated positively."

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Pope Francis to talk with the leaders of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in order to bring peace in Ukraine closer.