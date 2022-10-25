Russian Security Council Assistant Secretary Alexei Pavlov said that next stage of war against Ukraine should be "desatanization".

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to ZN.ua.

"I believe that with the continuation of the 'special military operation' it is becoming more and more urgent to desatanize Ukraine, or, as the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov aptly put it, its 'complete deshatanization,'" Pavlov said.

The Russian official claims that in Ukraine "there are hundreds of sects, sharpened for a specific purpose and flock." Pavlov is especially concerned about the "Church of Satan", which allegedly "spread across Ukraine" and "is one of the officially registered religions in the United States".

Pavlov sees the manifestations of "Satanism" in "calls to kill Russians" and even "causing damage". According to the Assistant Secretary of the Russian Security Council, all these "manifestations" are welcomed at the state level.

Pavlov called the Revolution of Dignity of 2013-2014, after which Ukrainians allegedly began to abandon the "centuries-old traditions and values" of Christianity, Islam and Judaism, a powerful impetus for the development of sectarianism in Ukraine.

"Using network manipulation and psychotechnology, the new government has turned Ukraine from a state into a totalitarian hypersect," Pavlov said. He also promoted Russian propaganda narratives that Ukrainian volunteer battalions "use the signs of fascists and racist associations."

