Russian state channel called for killing of Ukrainian children: "They are drowned, burned right in their houses". VIDEO

The presenter of the Russian state TV channel "Russia Today" Anton Krasovsky suggested drowning in the river children who believe that Russia occupied Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this on RT.

For example, the Russian writer Serhiy Lukyanenko told Krasovsky that, as a child, in the 1980s he found himself in Zakarpattia, where he was treated for asthma. And there Ukrainian children told him that "Ukraine is occupied by Ruscists."

"These were completely Russian-speaking boys with Russian surnames. Some had a military father, some had someone else. They were completely Russian," Lukianenko said.

In response to this, Krasovsky said that such children should be drowned.

"And it was necessary to drown such children in the Tysyn (a river in Ukraine. - Ed.). Right here, where the duck swims. We must drown such children, right in the Tysyn. This is our world.

He said that "the Muscovites occupied" - and you immediately throw him into the river with a raging current. ... The Carpathians are disgusting. Every house there is called a spruce house. Kill and burn these children right in this spruce house," said Krasovsky.

It should be noted that Russia Today is a Russian state TV channel financed from the budget of the occupying country.

Read more: Terror propagandists will answer along with murderers and executioners, - Zelensky