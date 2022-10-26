ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8204 visitors online
News War
21 744 54

Russia conducted training on task of massive nuclear strike, - Shoigu

рф,зброя,ядерна

In Russia, they conducted training on the task of a nuclear strike.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Shoigu said that training was conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to the enemy's nuclear strike," the report said.

Watch more: "Infantry is advancing!": Soldiers of rapid response brigade of National Guard destroy occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (11696) Shoygu (105) nuclear weapon (392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 