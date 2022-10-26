Russia conducted training on task of massive nuclear strike, - Shoigu
In Russia, they conducted training on the task of a nuclear strike.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"Shoigu said that training was conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to the enemy's nuclear strike," the report said.
