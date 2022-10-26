"Infantry is advancing!": Soldiers of rapid response brigade of National Guard destroy occupiers. VIDEO
Fighters of the rapid response brigade of the National Guard have published a video in which fragments of the battles of the guards soldiers with the Russian invaders have been collected.
As Censor.NET reports, the recordings were made by a camera mounted on the guardsmen's ammunition. "Infantry is advancing!" - this is the name the fighters gave their video.
WARNING! Profanity!
