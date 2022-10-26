ENG
"Infantry is advancing!": Soldiers of rapid response brigade of National Guard destroy occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the rapid response brigade of the National Guard have published a video in which fragments of the battles of the guards soldiers with the Russian invaders have been collected.

As Censor.NET reports, the recordings were made by a camera mounted on the guardsmen's ammunition. "Infantry is advancing!" - this is the name the fighters gave their video.

WARNING! Profanity!

military actions (2297) National Guard (500)
