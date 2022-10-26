Intelligence services of Ukraine and Israel have started working, I see steps forward, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, states that the intelligence services of Ukraine and Israel have started cooperation, but this is not enough.

He stated this at a joint press conference with Guinea-Bissau President Oumar Sissou Embalo in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Everyone is confused by our relationship. Everyone wants a warmer relationship that exists between our societies. Of course, I'll be honest, I'm satisfied, in recent days we started working. I won't say the details of how our intelligence started working, but I just want to say that after a long pause, I see steps forward," Zelensky said.

"This is not enough today. I believe that Israel is a state that knows deeply and in detail what war and tragedy are. And I think that we should support Ukraine more. We expected this from the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the head of state added.

He said that Ukraine needs help from the political leadership of Israel.

"In the last days it started. The data that our intelligence is discussing, I won't say. But I want to say that it reaffirms what our intelligence knew. We are talking again that about 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine," Zelensky said.