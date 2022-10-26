NATO strengthens presence in Eastern Europe due to Russian aggression - Stoltenberg

NATO is strengthening its presence in regions from Black Sea to Baltic Sea in context of Russia’s continued aggression.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO is strengthening its presence in Eastern Europe, in particular by deploying fighter jets from Canada and thousands of French, Belgian, Dutch and American troops.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that this sends a clear signal that the Alliance "stands ready to defend Romania and all other allies".

He also said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has turned part of the Black Sea into a war zone" and called on Russia to "continue the UN grain deal brokered by Turkey" so that food continues to reach those in need.

Stoltenberg also called unfounded Russia's statements claiming that Ukraine plans to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory.