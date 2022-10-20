Everything indicates that Iran supplies drones to Russia, - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance has no doubt that Iran is supplying drones to Russia and is monitoring Tehran’s further actions.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

"I never talk about specific intelligence, but I can say that everything points to Iran supplying Russia with drones. We call on all countries, including Iran, not to support Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that NATO is closely monitoring Iran's actions against the background of reports of intentions to supply Russia not only with drones but also with missiles.

"This is military aggression. This is a war that is an obvious violation of international law. And this is an attack on a sovereign state in Europe. NATO allies and partners provide unprecedented support to Ukraine.

Last week, several countries announced the provision of air defense systems, and the terrible drone attacks that we have seen recently only emphasize the urgency of increasing support for Ukraine," added the Secretary General of the Alliance.

Also remind, that earlier Iran rejected accusations regarding the supply of arms to Russia.

The White House said that Iran is lying when it claims that it is not supplying Russia with kamikaze drones for the war with Ukraine.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Iranian military in occupied Crimea is teaching Russians how to use kamikaze drones.

