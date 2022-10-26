Occupants kidnapped 64 patients of Kherson psychoneurological boarding house

Since October 21, Russian military have been taking away residents of Kherson psychoneurological boarding house in Komyshany in an unknown direction. It is currently known about 64 actual abductions of patients.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported to Suspilne by Director of Media and Public Relations Department of Kherson City Council Gayane Ohanesyan.

"Elderly people who need specialized care are taken by the occupiers without medical books. Before the so-called "evacuation" there were about 400 patients and 200 medical workers in the institution," she said.

Residents of Komyshany told Suspilne that the director of the psychoneurological dispensary, immediately after the invasion, began to cooperate with the Russian occupiers: he received humanitarian aid from them, provided premises for the location of Russian soldiers.

See more: Russian military stole another monument from Kherson - Potemkin. PHOTO

"I know for sure that they came by jeeps and the conversation was about the installation of air defense on the territory, the territory is very large there and it goes down to the river, that is, there are free places. I do not know if they succeeded", - the resident of Komyshany said.